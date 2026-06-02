Anthropic expands Project Glasswing, deploying Claude Mythos to 150 organizations

Samsung, Okta, NATO join Anthropic partners

New partners include Samsung, NATO, ENISA (the EU's cybersecurity agency), Okta from the US plus teams in South Korea, Japan, Germany, and India.

Anthropic says attacks on these systems could affect over 100 million people, a pretty big deal.

This move comes as AI cybersecurity heats up with OpenAI launching GPT-5.5-Cyber and Anthropic making waves after a $65 billion funding round and a confidential IPO filing.