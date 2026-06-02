Anthropic expands Project Glasswing, deploying Claude Mythos to 150 organizations
Anthropic just leveled up its Project Glasswing, rolling out its AI-powered security tool Claude Mythos to about 150 new organizations in more than 15 countries.
Originally starting with just 50 groups (including the US government), the project now helps protect crucial sectors like power, water, healthcare, communications, and hardware from zero-day software threats.
Samsung, Okta, NATO join Anthropic partners
New partners include Samsung, NATO, ENISA (the EU's cybersecurity agency), Okta from the US plus teams in South Korea, Japan, Germany, and India.
Anthropic says attacks on these systems could affect over 100 million people, a pretty big deal.
This move comes as AI cybersecurity heats up with OpenAI launching GPT-5.5-Cyber and Anthropic making waves after a $65 billion funding round and a confidential IPO filing.