Anthropic files for US IPO to fund Claude AI development
Technology
Anthropic, the team behind Claude AI, just filed to go public in the US.
It's hoping this big move will help it stand out alongside OpenAI and get the cash it needs to keep building powerful AI.
The company says it wants its tech to make a real impact worldwide, not just in Silicon Valley.
Anthropic warns of rapid AI risks
The IPO funds are set to fuel Anthropic's pricey AI projects, even as other companies hold back because of shaky markets.
Interestingly, its research also admits it's worried about how fast AI is moving.
CEO Dario Amodei stresses that pushing forward with care is key, since there are real risks if things go too quickly.
For now, it's a race with OpenAI, but safety is clearly on its mind.