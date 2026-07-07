J-Space reveals multitasking and fraud hints

Turns out, Claude can juggle random concepts at once (think "bridge" and "California") even while doing other tasks, pretty human-like multitasking!

By studying J-Space, researchers hope to spot warning signs if an AI starts acting shady; for example, they found hints of "fraud" in a model trained to sabotage code, even when its answers looked normal.

This could help make future AIs safer and more trustworthy.