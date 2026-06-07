Indian government agencies, select private firms gain access to Mythos

AI caution

Anthropic calls for pause in AI development amid risks

Along with the expansion of its cybersecurity initiative, Anthropic has also raised alarms over the rapid pace of artificial intelligence (AI) development. In a recent blog post titled "When AI builds itself," the company suggested that leading artificial intelligence labs should keep the option to slow down or even pause frontier AI development on the table. The firm warned that increasingly capable AI systems may one day gain the ability to accelerate their own development beyond human oversight.