Anthropic introduces Cowork for Claude to create drafts and spreadsheets
Anthropic just dropped a new tool called Cowork for its AI chatbot, Claude.
With Cowork, you can get things like spreadsheets made or synthesizing notes into a presentable first draft, just by giving simple instructions.
It even keeps you posted with updates on the steps it's taking as it works.
Heads up though: if your directions aren't clear, the results might not be what you expect.
Cowork for Claude Max on macOS
Right now, Cowork is in early access and is only available to Claude Max subscribers on macOS.
Anthropic wants feedback to make it better and is working on features like using it across devices and boosting security, especially against hacking tricks called prompt injections.
The company recently secured funding and hopes to make Claude useful for more than just tech pros and businesses.