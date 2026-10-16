Anthropic IPO, TSMC record earnings and India flags AI cybersecurity
Technology
This week in AI has been packed. Anthropic is gearing up for its big IPO, with analysts closely watching its valuation metrics and market positioning.
Meanwhile, TSMC just posted record earnings: proof that the world's hunger for chips powering AI is only growing.
On a different note, India is raising flags about cybersecurity as AI agents spread.
Investor response, chip demand, data safety
Anthropic's IPO could set the tone for valuation and positioning, but its real impact will depend on how investors respond.
TSMC's strong results highlight just how crucial semiconductors are for AI applications.
And with India's concerns about data safety, it's clear that as we rely more on smart tech, keeping our information secure needs to be a top priority too.