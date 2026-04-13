Anthropic keeps Mythos closed after finding thousands of security flaws
Technology
Anthropic has built an AI tool called Mythos that can spot thousands of security flaws in major operating systems and browsers, pretty impressive, right?
But there's a twist: it isn't available to the public. Anthropic is keeping Mythos limited to big names like Amazon, Apple, and JPMorgan Chase because they're worried hackers might misuse it.
Experts warn AI raises cyber risks
Experts like Alissa Valentina Knight say tools like Mythos show just how fast and accurate AI can be at finding threats.
But as AI gets smarter, so do cyberattacks.
Even global leaders are taking notice—IMF's Kristalina Georgieva recently warned that cyber risks are rising fast and stronger protections are needed to keep things safe as technology evolves.