Anthropic launches $150 million Claude Corps to help US nonprofits

Program places 1,000 trained fellows

Claude Corps will send 1,000 trained fellows into nonprofits for a year to guide them through using AI tools.

At least 400 host organizations get a $10,000 grant plus access to Claude.

Anthropic's goal is to make tech more accessible and spark new career paths—no fancy degree needed.

If you're early in your career and want to make an impact, applications are open until July 17.