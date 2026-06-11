Anthropic launches $150 million Claude Corps to help US nonprofits
Technology
Anthropic, the team behind the Claude chatbot, is rolling out Claude Corps, a $150 million program to help nonprofits across the US get smarter with AI.
The plan? Give organizations funding, free Claude credits, and hands-on support so they can use AI in their day-to-day work.
Program places 1,000 trained fellows
Claude Corps will send 1,000 trained fellows into nonprofits for a year to guide them through using AI tools.
At least 400 host organizations get a $10,000 grant plus access to Claude.
Anthropic's goal is to make tech more accessible and spark new career paths—no fancy degree needed.
If you're early in your career and want to make an impact, applications are open until July 17.