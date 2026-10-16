Anthropic launches 2 paid Claude fellowships, apply by October 28
Anthropic is rolling out two new fellowship programs for folks in science, engineering, policy, and law who want to help shape the future of AI.
Applications close October 28, 2026, and if you get in, you'll be working with Anthropic's Claude models starting January 12.
Compensation of $100,000 to $167,000 for four months, along with other benefits.
Conceptual reasoning and STEM tracks
There are two tracks: the Conceptual Reasoning Fellowship (for philosophy, cognitive science, economics, policy, and law pros aiming to boost Claude's reasoning) and the STEM Fellowship (for science and engineering minds ready to tackle tough AI problems).
The Conceptual Reasoning Fellowship requires you to hold or be completing a Ph.D. in a relevant field, or have equivalent research experience, plus hands-on experience using Claude and Claude Code in their daily work.
The STEM Fellowship requires a PhD in a STEM field and several years of experience.
San Francisco as the default location, but remote participation may be considered in certain circumstances for candidates based in the United States. Just note: Anthropic doesn't sponsor visas.
The program wraps up May 8, 2027.