Anthropic launches 3 Claude features to challenge Microsoft and Google
Anthropic just rolled out three new features for its artificial intelligence assistant Claude: Claude Whiteboards, Claude Sheets, and Claude Data.
Now you can brainstorm ideas, make spreadsheets, and analyze data, all in one place.
It's a clear move to take on Microsoft and Google in the race for smarter workplace tools.
Claude whiteboards Sheets data enable collaboration
With these updates, you can sketch out projects together in real time with Claude Whiteboards, whip up spreadsheets using plain language in Claude Sheets, and manage team data easily with Claude Data's live sharing.
The idea is simple: keep your work flowing smoothly without jumping between different apps. Just do it all inside Claude.