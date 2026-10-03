Anthropic launches beta code review for Claude Code teams, enterprise
Technology
Anthropic rolled out a beta Code Review feature for Claude Code users on Teams and Enterprise plans.
It uses AI to check your code changes, spot bugs early, and help keep projects running smoothly, so you don't have to rely only on human reviewers.
Reviews cost $15 to $25
With AI in the mix, feedback on code jumps from 16% to 54%, and large pull requests with more than 1,000 changed lines show findings 84% of the time: think things like authentication errors or type mismatches.
Reviews cost $15 to $25 each, but companies get tools to manage spending, like analytics and repo-level controls, making it easier to keep code quality high without breaking the bank.