Anthropic launches Claude Code review beta for teams and enterprise
Technology
Anthropic just dropped a new Code Review beta feature for Claude Code users on Teams and Enterprise plans.
It uses AI to scan pull requests for bugs before they get merged, helping developers catch issues early.
Since pull requests are when new code is up for review, this tool aims to make that process way more reliable.
Claude code feedback increases to 54%
The tool has already boosted detailed feedback on code, from just 16% of requests before to 54% now.
It's especially sharp with big updates (over 1,000 lines), catching problems 84% of the time, but it's less thorough with smaller changes.
Each review costs $15 to $25, but Anthropic added spending controls so teams can track costs and acceptance rate.