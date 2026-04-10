Anthropic launches Claude Cowork for payroll and stock market analysis
Technology
Anthropic has officially launched Claude Cowork, its AI tool that now handles many other tasks, including payroll processing and stock market analysis.
Since its January 12 research preview, it has been used by millions of users, with lakhs of users trying it every week.
Claude Cowork prompts investor reallocation
With new plug-ins, Claude Cowork makes tasks like financial modeling and metrics tracking much easier: just set your instructions and let it work.
Its growing popularity has boosted Anthropic's finances and even pushed investors to rethink where they put their money, moving some away from big names like TCS.
The buzz around Claude is also making competitors like OpenAI scramble to keep up.