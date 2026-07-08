Anthropic launches Claude Cowork mobile and web for Max subscribers
Technology
Anthropic's AI assistant, Claude Cowork, is now on both mobile and web for Max subscribers.
You can start a task at your desk, get updates on your phone, and pick up the finished output later (the agent runs tasks even when your device is offline).
It's built to handle admin work for you, jumping in when it needs your input and making it easier to juggle tasks across devices.
May saw 1.2 million sessions
In May, users ran 1.2 million sessions from more than 600,000 organizations, most popular for business process operating tasks like reports and onboarding (33.4%), with content creation and copywriting (16.4%) and coding (8.7%) following behind.