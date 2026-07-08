Anthropic launches Claude Cowork mobile and web for Max subscribers Technology Jul 08, 2026

Anthropic's AI assistant, Claude Cowork, is now on both mobile and web for Max subscribers.

You can start a task at your desk, get updates on your phone, and pick up the finished output later (the agent runs tasks even when your device is offline).

It's built to handle admin work for you, jumping in when it needs your input and making it easier to juggle tasks across devices.