Anthropic launches Claude Design helping nondesigners make prototypes and slides
Anthropic, just dropped Claude Design, a new AI tool that helps people without a design background whip up things like prototypes and slides.
Launched on April 17, 2026, this move shows Anthropic is branching out beyond just text-based AI.
Claude design in research preview
Claude Design is built for founders and product managers: you describe your idea, the tool drafts it up, and you can tweak from there.
It plays nicely with platforms like Canva for easy teamwork.
Powered by Claude Opus 4.7, it keeps branding consistent using your company's own files and codebase, supports multiple design styles, and exports to PDF or PPTX.
Right now it's in research preview for Claude Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise subscribers, part of Anthropic's push to offer more than just chatbots.