Anthropic launches Claude Design to build prototypes and pitch decks
Technology
Anthropic just dropped Claude Design, an AI-powered tool that turns your text prompts into visual prototypes and pitch decks: think website mockups or slideshows in a few clicks.
With this move, Anthropic is stepping up against big names like Figma and expanding its lineup of visual tools.
Paid preview supports collaboration and exports
Currently in research preview for paid subscribers, Claude Design lets you tweak your creations with built-in editing tools or by adding more prompts.
Collaborative use means your whole team can jump in and make changes together.
You can export your projects as PDF, PPTX, or HTML, and if you want to go further, you can even send designs straight to Claude Code to help build out the back end.