Anthropic launches Claude Fable 5 to address Mythos security limits
Anthropic just launched Claude Fable 5, its latest (and safer) language model. It's built to fix the security worries that kept the earlier Mythos model limited to select partners.
Fable 5 still spots hidden code bugs like Mythos, but now it's open to more users thanks to stronger safety features.
Fable 5 adds Opus 4.8 fallback
Fable 5 adds extra guardrails, especially for sensitive topics like cybersecurity and biology. If things get risky, it automatically switches to Opus 4.8.
Early users are into it: Base44 loves its tool-calling skills, Genspark says it nails UI design tasks, and Rakuten likes how it double-checks itself.
Pricing is $10 per million input tokens and $50 per million output tokens (twice as much as Opus 4.8), but you can try it free on select plans until June 22 before credits kick in on June 23.