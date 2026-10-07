Anthropic launches Claude Fable 5 to address Mythos security limits

Fable 5 adds extra guardrails, especially for sensitive topics like cybersecurity and biology. If things get risky, it automatically switches to Opus 4.8.

Early users are into it: Base44 loves its tool-calling skills, Genspark says it nails UI design tasks, and Rakuten likes how it double-checks itself.

Pricing is $10 per million input tokens and $50 per million output tokens (twice as much as Opus 4.8), but you can try it free on select plans until June 22 before credits kick in on June 23.