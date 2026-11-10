Anthropic launches Claude Fable 5.2 and Mythos 5.2, 30% faster
Technology
Anthropic has just rolled out two new models, Claude Fable 5.2 and Claude Mythos 5.2, ahead of its big stock market debut.
These models generate outputs up to 30% faster than the last version and are easier on the wallet, costing $8 per million input tokens and $40 per million output tokens.
Fable targets developers, Mythos needs verification
Claude Fable 5.2 is designed for coding, reasoning, and AI agent tasks, making it pretty versatile for developers.
Claude Mythos 5.2 is more specialized (think cybersecurity or life sciences), but you'll need to be a verified organization to use it.
With these launches, Anthropic is stepping up its game against heavyweights like OpenAI and Google, hoping to win over more users in the crowded AI scene.