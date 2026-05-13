Anthropic launches Claude for small business to help local shops
Technology
Anthropic just rolled out Claude for Small Business, a set of AI tools made for local shops and cafes.
The idea is to help smaller businesses catch up with big companies when it comes to using smart tech, making things like bookkeeping and marketing easier.
Integrates QuickBooks and Canva, US tour
The suite runs on Claude Cowork, offering features like business insights, generative tools for ad campaigns, and easy integration with apps such as QuickBooks, Canva, DocuSign, HubSpot, and PayPal.
To get more businesses on board, Anthropic is starting a 10-city US tour beginning in Chicago.
Small businesses nearly half US economy
Small businesses drive almost half of the US economy but often stick to basic AI tools.
Anthropic hopes this launch will encourage them to use smarter solutions that go beyond simple chatbots.