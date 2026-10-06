Anthropic launches Claude Frontier Academy with $100 million to train 10,000
Anthropic just kicked off the Claude Frontier Academy, putting $100 million toward training 10,000 Frontier Deployed Engineers (FDEs) by the end of 2027.
The first group includes people from Accenture and Morgan Stanley.
The big idea? Teach AI skills using a hands-on approach inspired by how doctors are trained.
12-week residency, badges and company nominations
Engineers start with in-person sessions led by Anthropic experts, then dive into real-world projects during a 12-week residency.
If they pass practical assessments, they earn special badges, first as Resident Engineers, then earn the Claude Frontier Deployed Engineer badge.
Companies nominate their strongest hands-on software engineers, and Anthropic looks for a record of building with large language models and helping others adopt AI, aiming to close the gap between demand and real-world AI talent.