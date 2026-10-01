Anthropic launches Claude Haiku 5.5 for summarization ahead of IPO
Technology
Anthropic just dropped Claude Haiku 5.5, its newest AI yet.
It's built for things like sorting info, summarizing text, and pulling out key details, plus it can run chatbots and voice assistants behind the scenes.
The launch is part of Anthropic's push to expand its lineup before going public.
Haiku 5.5 $0.10 per 1 million tokens
Haiku 5.5 is a big deal for anyone watching costs; it's 75% cheaper than the last version, with prices starting at just $0.10 per 1 million input tokens.
Security-wise, it adds built-in safeguards for a narrow set of high-risk cybersecurity requests but keeps everyday use simple and smooth.
With this move, Anthropic is showing it wants to make powerful AI more accessible (and wallet-friendly) as it gears up for its IPO.