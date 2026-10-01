Anthropic launches Claude Haiku 5.5 for summarization ahead of IPO

Haiku 5.5 is a big deal for anyone watching costs; it's 75% cheaper than the last version, with prices starting at just $0.10 per 1 million input tokens.

Security-wise, it adds built-in safeguards for a narrow set of high-risk cybersecurity requests but keeps everyday use simple and smooth.

With this move, Anthropic is showing it wants to make powerful AI more accessible (and wallet-friendly) as it gears up for its IPO.