Anthropic launches Claude Managed Agents to cut AI development time Technology Apr 09, 2026

Anthropic just dropped Claude Managed Agents, a tool that takes care of all the messy back-end stuff so developers can focus on making smarter, more useful AI agents.

Now in public beta, this platform promises to shrink development time from months to just days.

With built-in security, permission controls, and support for complex teamwork between multiple agents still in testing, it's designed to make building with Anthropic's Claude AI a lot smoother.