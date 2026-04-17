Claude Opus 4.7 is Anthropic's most powerful public model yet
What's the story
Anthropic has launched its latest artificial intelligence (AI) model, the Claude Opus 4.7. The new version is said to be an improvement over its predecessors. It is better at software engineering, following instructions, and completing real-world work. Claude Opus 4.7 is also the most powerful model available to the public from Anthropic. However, its cyber capabilities aren't as advanced as those of Claude Mythos Preview, which was released earlier this month to select companies under Project Glasswing, Anthropic's cybersecurity initiative.
Safety features
Built-in safeguards to block high-risk cybersecurity uses
Unlike its more advanced counterpart, Mythos Preview, which is part of a cybersecurity-focused project, Opus 4.7 comes with built-in safeguards. These protections are designed to automatically detect and block requests linked to high-risk or prohibited cybersecurity uses. "We are releasing Opus 4.7 with safeguards that automatically detect and block requests that indicate prohibited or high-risk cybersecurity uses," Anthropic said in a statement about the new model's safety features.
Ethical stance
Move comes amid growing scrutiny over risks of AI systems
Since its inception in 2021, Anthropic has been focused on building a reputation around responsible AI development. The launch of Claude Opus 4.7 is a testament to that approach, striking a balance between improved capabilities and tighter controls. The move comes amid growing scrutiny from policymakers and industry leaders over the potential risks posed by powerful AI systems.
Model advancement
Opus 4.7 outperforms predecessor across multiple benchmarks
Claude Opus 4.7 is an upgrade over its predecessor, Claude Opus 4.6, outperforming it across multiple benchmarks such as coding, reasoning, and tool use. The model is now available across all of Anthropic's Claude products, API and cloud platforms including Microsoft, Google, and Amazon at the same price as the previous version.