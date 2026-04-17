It is "less broadly capable" than Claude Mythos Preview

Claude Opus 4.7 is Anthropic's most powerful public model yet

By Akash Pandey 10:50 am Apr 17, 202610:50 am

What's the story

Anthropic has launched its latest artificial intelligence (AI) model, the Claude Opus 4.7. The new version is said to be an improvement over its predecessors. It is better at software engineering, following instructions, and completing real-world work. Claude Opus 4.7 is also the most powerful model available to the public from Anthropic. However, its cyber capabilities aren't as advanced as those of Claude Mythos Preview, which was released earlier this month to select companies under Project Glasswing, Anthropic's cybersecurity initiative.