Anthropic launches Claude Opus 4.6 for enterprise information tasks
Technology
Anthropic just rolled out Claude Opus 4.6, its latest AI model aimed at making work life easier for big companies.
It's built to handle tricky tasks like digging up info, analyzing data, and creating content, all with more independence and accuracy than before.
Claude Opus 4.6 scores highly
Claude Opus 4.6 stands out in legal and financial work, scoring high on industry tests and handling things like compliance reports or market analysis with ease.
Developers get a boost too: it can manage big code projects and even lets teams of AI agents split up tasks for faster results.
The best part? You can try it out right now on claude.ai or other major cloud platforms.