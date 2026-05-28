Anthropic launches Claude Opus 4.8 to improve code error detection
Technology
Anthropic just rolled out Claude Opus 4.8, its latest AI model focused on being more honest and dependable, especially when it comes to technical tasks.
It's now four times better at catching code errors and features new dynamic workflows, letting hundreds of mini-AIs work together on big jobs like code migrations.
Claude pricing unchanged, fast mode cheaper
You can now pick between quicker replies or deeper analysis on Claude.ai and Cowork, depending on what you need.
Pricing hasn't changed ($5 per million input tokens and $25 per million output tokens), but fast mode is now three times cheaper.
Claude Opus 4.8 is available worldwide through all Claude platforms and APIs, aiming to make complex tech work a lot smoother.