Anthropic launches Claude Reflect beta to review AI usage patterns
Anthropic just rolled out Claude Reflect, a new feature (still in beta) that lets you see how you've been using its AI over the past one, three, six, or 12 months.
If you have Memory enabled (whether you're a Free, Pro, or Max user), you can get a simple summary of your activity and start spotting patterns in how you interact with Claude.
Claude Reflect sorts chats into categories
Claude Reflect breaks down your chats into four categories: Delegation, Description, Discernment, and Diligence, so you can see what kinds of tasks you're leaning on AI for.
Privacy is front and center: Incognito and health-related conversations are left out.
Built with input from MIT Media Lab and Digital Wellness Lab, the tool nudges you to think about which tasks you'd rather do yourself versus let Claude handle.
Coming soon: the Time Spent view to help keep your AI use balanced and intentional.