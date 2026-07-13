Anthropic launches Claude Reflect beta to review AI usage patterns

Claude Reflect sorts chats into categories

Claude Reflect breaks down your chats into four categories: Delegation, Description, Discernment, and Diligence, so you can see what kinds of tasks you're leaning on AI for.

Privacy is front and center: Incognito and health-related conversations are left out.

Built with input from MIT Media Lab and Digital Wellness Lab, the tool nudges you to think about which tasks you'd rather do yourself versus let Claude handle.

Coming soon: the Time Spent view to help keep your AI use balanced and intentional.