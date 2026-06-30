Anthropic launches Claude Science AI workbench for scientific research

Claude Science links 60+ scientific databases

Claude Science connects with over 60 scientific databases and comes loaded with toolkits for genomics, protein structures, and chemistry.

The main AI assistant can organize projects or delegate tasks to custom tools you create.

Plus, results are easy to reproduce with full code and documentation included.

Early users have already built things like genome browsers using it.

If you want to try it out, the beta is open to Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise subscribers, and there's a shot at $30,000 in credits if you apply by July 15 for biomedical projects running this fall.