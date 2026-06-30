Anthropic launches Claude Science for healthcare and life sciences scientists
Technology
Anthropic just launched Claude Science, a new AI tool built to make life easier for scientists in healthcare and life sciences.
It's all about speeding up research, making data crunching simpler, and helping teams work smarter, not harder, as Anthropic gets ready for its IPO.
Integrates over 60 scientific databases
Claude Science brings together over 60 scientific databases in one place. Researchers can analyze studies, run code, create figures, and even track everything back to the original source.
Plus, it lets you visualize tricky stuff like 3D protein shapes or chemical diagrams right inside the workspace.
The tool was tested by real research teams before launch and showed it could seriously boost productivity.