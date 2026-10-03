Anthropic launches Claude security code scanner in enterprise public beta
Technology
Anthropic just rolled out Claude Security, a new tool that scans software code for security issues.
Right now, it's in public beta for enterprise users of Claude AI, but will soon reach more users.
Claude Security traces data flows
Claude Security uses scanning to check whole codebases or specific folders, tracing how data moves and how different parts of the code interact.
It even ranks issues by importance and has safeguards to block misuse for things like ransomware.
Plus, you can schedule scans and connect with partners like CrowdStrike and Deloitte to boost your team's defenses together.