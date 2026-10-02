Anthropic launches Claude Security enterprise beta with Opus 4.7 model
Anthropic just dropped Claude Security, a new tool designed to help big companies spot and fix security holes in their code.
Right now, it's in public beta for enterprise users, but is coming soon to Claude Team and Max-tier users.
Powered by Anthropic's Opus 4.7 AI model, it scans entire codebases for vulnerabilities and even suggests patches, basically making it harder for hackers to find a way in.
Claude Security blocks mass data exfiltration
Claude Security doesn't just flag issues: it also automatically blocks mass data exfiltration with Opus 4.7's safeguards and helps developers focus on the most urgent problems thanks to its smart validation system.
It works smoothly with technology partners like CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks, offers scheduled scans, and lets teams export results for easier workflow.
Plus, cybersecurity researchers who are approved to join Anthropic's Cyber Verification Program gain access to AI capabilities in this restricted gray zone.