Anthropic launches Claude Security to find vulnerabilities and suggest fixes
Technology
Anthropic just dropped Claude Security, a tool that scans code for vulnerabilities and suggests fixes.
It's in public beta for big companies right now, powered by their Claude Opus 4.7 model.
The goal? Make codebases safer and help developers patch issues faster.
Claude security scans codebases and integrates
Claude Security can check entire codebases or just specific folders, highlighting the most serious problems first so teams know what to tackle.
Anthropic is teaming up with cybersecurity giants like CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks to bring this tech into their platforms, plus working with Accenture and Deloitte to boost enterprise security.