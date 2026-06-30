Anthropic launches Claude Sonnet 5 midsize AI that handles workflows

Sonnet 5 default, $2/million tokens

Claude Sonnet 5 is now the default for free and Pro users, bringing sharper reasoning, better coding skills, and smarter tool use than before.

Pricing starts at $2 per million input tokens (going up to $3 after August), making it cheaper than some rivals.

Plus, it comes with stronger safety features to prevent misuse (Daniel Shepard, a senior engineer at Zapier, says "for day-to-day automation, it's a no-brainer").