Anthropic launches Claude Tag AI teammate in Slack channels, beta
Anthropic just dropped Claude Tag, a new AI tool that works like a helpful teammate right inside your Slack channels.
It can read the room, join in on chats, and handle tasks when you tag it with @Claude.
For now, it is available in beta to Claude Enterprise and Claude Team customers, but Anthropic aims to expand Claude Tag more widely over time, including beyond Slack.
Anthropic adds channel AI identities, controls
Each channel gets its own unique AI identity, so your data stays separate and secure.
Admins can control who sees what and set spending limits on tokens.
There is also an oversight system that tracks everything Claude does for transparency.
Administrators can opt in within 30 days to migrate, and Anthropic is issuing an introductory launch credit to eligible Enterprise and Team organizations.