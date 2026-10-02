Anthropic launches Claude Tag for Slack as AI channel colleague
Technology
Anthropic just dropped Claude Tag for Slack, letting teams add an AI "colleague" right into their channels.
With a simple @Claude tag, you can ask questions or hand off tasks, so it feels like chatting with another team member who actually helps out.
Claude Tag beta replaces Slack app
Claude Tag keeps up with channel conversations in real time and can handle tasks on its own, even when you're offline.
Admins get to decide exactly what Claude sees and does in each channel, plus set spending limits so there are no surprise costs.
Right now it's in beta for Enterprise and Team plans, replacing the existing Claude in Slack app. Administrators can opt in within 30 days to migrate.