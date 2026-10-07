Anthropic launches Claude Tag for Slack channels, replaces Claude app
Technology
Anthropic just dropped Claude Tag, an AI assistant you can add to your Slack channels like a real team member.
It jumps in when you mention @Claude, but can also join conversations on its own, helping move things along.
Available for Teams and Enterprise users, it replaces the old Claude app.
Admins set channel controls, token limits
Claude Tag makes teamwork easier by joining threads and handling tasks where everyone can see its replies.
Admins can tweak what it does in each channel, think of custom permissions and tool access, so information stays private and budgets stay in check with token limits.
Plus, its "multiplayer" mode means one AI can help within a channel without mixing up its data, and admins get clear logs to keep everything transparent.