Anthropic launches Cyber Mission to protect critical infrastructure from attacks
What's the story
Anthropic, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, has announced the launch of its Cyber Mission. The initiative is described as "a long-term commitment to securing the systems everyone depends on." Along with the announcement, Anthropic also revealed 11 founding partners for its Critical Infrastructure Defense Program. The partners include Accenture, Booz Allen, CrowdStrike, Deloitte, Dragos, Hitachi, Insane Cyber, Nozomi Networks, Palo Alto Networks, PwC, and Rockwell Automation.
Partnership details
Founding partners will receive frontier Claude models
The founding partners of the Cyber Mission will receive "frontier Claude models, on-site engineers, and our threat research" to protect operational technology powering power grids, water utilities, factories, and transportation networks.
However, Anthropic has acknowledged a gap in the availability of defensive tools to protect these systems from state-sponsored cyber attacks.
The company said that while highly cyber-capable AI models are now widely available to attackers, defensive tools have not yet reached enough defenders who need them.
New initiative
Anthropic also launched an open source software (OSS) scanner
Along with the Cyber Mission, Anthropic also launched an Open Source Software (OSS) Scanner.
The free opt-in service scans enrolled open-source projects periodically and returns a bug report with a working exploit and suggested patch.
However, these reports are model-generated and sent without human review, which may lead to inaccuracies such as wrong severity rating.
Core maintainers can enroll at red.anthropic.com/oss-scanner.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the official announcement
To help secure systems like power grids and water systems, we’re launching a new Critical Infrastructure Defense Program.— Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) October 8, 2026
We’ll bring frontier Claude models, on-site engineers, and our latest research to these operators’ security, manufacturing and technology providers.