Anthropic launches Cyber Mission to protect critical infrastructure from attacks

The founding partners of the Cyber Mission will receive "frontier Claude models, on-site engineers, and our threat research" to protect operational technology powering power grids, water utilities, factories, and transportation networks.

However, Anthropic has acknowledged a gap in the availability of defensive tools to protect these systems from state-sponsored cyber attacks.

The company said that while highly cyber-capable AI models are now widely available to attackers, defensive tools have not yet reached enough defenders who need them.