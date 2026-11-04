Anthropic launches message threads for Claude, cuts time-to-first-token roughly 35%

Anthropic just rolled out a new feature called "Message Threads" for its Claude AI, now in public beta.

Instead of sending the whole chat history every time, developers can now just send the latest message and previous response ID, making long conversations much smoother.

Anthropic says Message Threads cuts Claude's time-to-first-token by roughly 35% for massive requests containing 500,000 to 1 million tokens, which is a big deal for things like coding marathons or working through complex documents.