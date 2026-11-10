Anthropic's new Mythos and Fable AI models are here

The price cut makes Fable 5.2 cheaper than its main rival, GPT-6 Astra.

Anthropic says the new version will return responses 30% faster across different levels of effort. This improved speed comes with an option for double the price to enable faster inference serving.

The model also complies with zero data retention (ZDR) policies via the Enterprise Frontier Safeguards system, a long sticking point for many enterprise clients.