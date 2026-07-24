Anthropic launches Opus 5 for office work and coding
Technology
Anthropic just dropped Opus 5, a new AI model built for office work and coding, and it's way more affordable, costing half of what its top-tier Fable 5 does.
Product lead Dianne Penn called it more efficient than May's Opus 4.8, aiming to make advanced AI more accessible.
Opus 5 half Fable 5 price
Opus 5 comes at half the price, so it's easy on the wallet compared to Fable 5.
It has fewer safety restrictions than Fable 5, which means it's less likely to be misused but still keeps things secure for everyday projects.