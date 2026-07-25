Anthropic launches voice mode for Claude Opus and Sonnet models
Technology
Anthropic just rolled out Voice Mode for its latest Claude Opus and Sonnet models, letting you actually talk to the AI instead of just typing.
Conversations feel smoother: you can ask follow-up questions or switch topics without having to repeat yourself.
Claude integrates Gmail and Slack
With new Gmail and Slack integration, Claude isn't just a chatbot anymore.
You can ask it (by voice!) to find emails, check your messages, or help manage your workflow, all in a more natural way.
This move puts Claude in direct competition with other smart assistants from OpenAI and Google that are aiming to make work life easier.