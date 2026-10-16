Anthropic lets METR and SecureBio independently review AI safety

METR will have access to Anthropic's hardware, office spaces and tools that are "roughly on par" with what its own risk assessment teams have, with six people digging into risk practices.

Meanwhile, SecureBio is taking a close look at how Anthropic manages threats like chemical and biological weapons.

This move is part of a bigger industry push for safer AI, something tech leaders, including Amodei, agreed on back in September 2026.

Anthropic also wants to build a system where different evaluators get different levels of access, hoping for clearer rules and maybe even government support down the line.