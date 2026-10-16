Anthropic lets METR and SecureBio independently review AI safety
Anthropic, an AI research company, is teaming up with nonprofit groups METR and SecureBio to make sure their technology stays safe.
After CEO Dario Amodei urged slowing down AI development and called for more outside oversight, Anthropic is letting these groups independently review how they handle risks.
METR access and SecureBio risk review
METR will have access to Anthropic's hardware, office spaces and tools that are "roughly on par" with what its own risk assessment teams have, with six people digging into risk practices.
Meanwhile, SecureBio is taking a close look at how Anthropic manages threats like chemical and biological weapons.
This move is part of a bigger industry push for safer AI, something tech leaders, including Amodei, agreed on back in September 2026.
Anthropic also wants to build a system where different evaluators get different levels of access, hoping for clearer rules and maybe even government support down the line.