Anthropic limits Claude access for OpenClaw, prompting metered API use
Anthropic just made it harder for OpenClaw (a tool that helps AI agents connect with different services) to use its popular Claude models through standard subscriptions. Now, developers may need to switch to pay-per-use APIs instead.
Peter Steinberger, the creator of OpenClaw, said, "It's gonna be harder in the future to ensure OpenClaw still works with Anthropic models," and OpenClaw recently introduced ClawHub, a plugin marketplace aiming to keep AI projects moving forward.
US officials raise Mythos security concerns
At the same time, top US officials are raising concerns about security risks from Anthropic's latest AI model, Mythos.
Scott Bessent and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently discussed possible cyber threats with major bank CEOs — showing that as these powerful tools evolve, so do the challenges around keeping them safe.