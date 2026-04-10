Anthropic limits Claude access for OpenClaw, prompting metered API use Technology Apr 10, 2026

Anthropic just made it harder for OpenClaw (a tool that helps AI agents connect with different services) to use its popular Claude models through standard subscriptions. Now, developers may need to switch to pay-per-use APIs instead.

Peter Steinberger, the creator of OpenClaw, said, "It's gonna be harder in the future to ensure OpenClaw still works with Anthropic models," and OpenClaw recently introduced ClawHub, a plugin marketplace aiming to keep AI projects moving forward.