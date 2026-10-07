Anthropic makes Claude Cowork available on web and mobile
Technology
Anthropic just made its AI assistant, Claude Cowork, available on both web and mobile, so you're no longer stuck at your desktop.
Max plan users get first dibs, but everyone else can expect access soon.
Now you can organize files or handle emails on web and mobile, picking up right where you left off, whether that's on your laptop or your phone.
Claude Cowork: over 90% non coding
Out of May 11 to May 31, 2026, more than 90% weren't about coding at all.
Instead, people mostly used Claude Cowork for business process and operations (33.4%) and content creation and copywriting (16.4%), showing it's handy for way more than just tech stuff.