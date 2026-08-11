Anthropic makes Sonnet 5 default, priced $2 per million tokens
Technology
Anthropic just launched Sonnet 5, its newest AI model, on June 30, 2026. It's built to handle planning and tool tasks like a pro, basically doing what Opus 4.8 could do but at a lower price.
Starting at $2 per million input tokens (going up to $3 in September), Sonnet 5 is now the default for both Free and Pro users.
Sonnet 5 available, strong at coding
You'll find Sonnet 5 across all subscription tiers, Max, Team, and Enterprise.
It's especially strong at coding and computer tasks, though it has higher misalignment rates than Mythos Preview.
Overall, it's a big step up from the previous Sonnet 4.6 and fits Anthropic's goal of making reliable AI more affordable for everyone.