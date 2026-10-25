Anthropic offers senior writer ₹3.25 cr, stresses human skills
Technology
Anthropic, a top AI company, is offering up to ₹3.25 crore a year for a senior writer, if you've got at least eight years' high-level executive communications experience.
Even with powerful tools like Claude, they're showing that when it comes to big-picture messaging and strategy, human skills are still essential.
Writers should build skills beyond AI
AI can handle basic tasks like product descriptions (some writers have already lost clients because of this), but companies still need people for creative strategy and deep audience understanding.
If you're aiming for a future in writing, building skills beyond the basics is more important than ever: the real value is where tech can't quite reach yet.