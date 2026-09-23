Anthropic's latest move will help doctors in low income countries
What's the story
Artificial intelligence (AI) firm Anthropic has teamed up with OpenEvidence, a platform that offers access to medical knowledge, to provide AI-powered clinical decision support. The collaboration is aimed at helping doctors in low- and middle-income countries where access to this technology is limited. The initiative will be rolled out in around 100 countries including Uganda, Angola, Sudan, Haiti and Mongolia.
Platform function
What is OpenEvidence?
OpenEvidence is a platform that answers doctors' queries by referencing peer-reviewed medical research and treatment guidelines.
The service is currently free for clinicians in the US and Europe.
The new initiative will be a specialized version of this platform, offered at no cost to healthcare providers in low- and middle-income countries where access to medical literature, specialist expertise, and continuing medical education is limited.
AI debate
Generative AI in healthcare
The global healthcare community is debating the potential of generative AI in tackling physician and specialist shortages.
Proponents believe these tools can help clinicians quickly sift through vast amounts of medical data.
However, critics warn that systems trained mostly on data from high-income countries may not accurately reflect local practice conditions.
Collaboration
Adapting to local needs
Anthropic's technology will provide back-end support for this initiative, while OpenEvidence will adapt the system to different regions, considering their healthcare infrastructure.
Earlier this year, OpenEvidence had announced its collaboration with health organizations in Rwanda and Botswana to adapt its tools for settings where disease patterns, diagnostic resources, and the available treatments differ significantly from those in wealthier countries.
Knowledge accessibility
A step toward equitable healthcare access
Daniel Nadler, the founder of OpenEvidence, stressed that "access to medical knowledge shouldn't depend on geography."
He also noted that in August alone, US clinicians consulted OpenEvidence 42 million times.
This collaboration between Anthropic and OpenEvidence is an important step toward making quality medical information accessible globally, even in regions with limited institutional subscriptions to major medical journals.