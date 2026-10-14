Anthropic opens Singapore office, signs AI safety deal with ministry
Technology
Anthropic, the company behind the AI assistant Claude, just opened a new office in Singapore, its fifth in Asia-Pacific.
They also signed a deal with Singapore's Ministry of Digital Development and Information to make sure AI is used safely and responsibly across government and businesses.
This really shows how important Singapore is for Anthropic's growing presence in Asia.
Anthropic to upskill Singapore workforce
With this partnership, Anthropic will work closely with local institutions to boost AI skills, especially for small businesses and public sector workers.
Their tech is already being used by groups like GovTech, DBS, and GIC, so it looks like Singapore is doubling down on smart, safe AI for everyone.