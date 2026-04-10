Anthropic pauses Mythos release, restricts access amid exploit concerns Technology Apr 10, 2026

Anthropic has put the brakes on releasing its latest AI model, Mythos, after concerns it could be used to find and exploit software bugs.

Designed to spot hidden system flaws and even create working exploits, Mythos was seen as both a breakthrough and a risk, so for now, access is restricted to a small group of partners, including Google, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, NVIDIA, and JPMorgan Chase.