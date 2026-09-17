Anthropic policy chief Sarah Heck urges government regulation of AI
Technology
Anthropic's policy chief Sarah Heck says trusting AI companies to self-police isn't enough. She's pushing for actual government regulations to keep things safe.
"Safety has been the core of who we are from the very beginning," she shared at a Washington, D.C. summit, calling current talks just the start of a much bigger conversation about how we handle AI.
Dario Amodei seeks pause on models
While Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei wants a pause on new AI models until safety issues are sorted out (with support from folks like Sam Altman and Elon Musk), others like NVIDIA's Jensen Huang and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg think we can keep moving forward without slowing down.
The debate over how fast AI should grow, and how closely it should be watched, is definitely heating up.