Anthropic pulled Fable 5, Mythos 5 after US government concerns
Technology
Anthropic had to quickly pull its Fable 5 and Mythos 5 AI models after the US government raised national security concerns, especially about possible "jailbreaking" hacks.
The restriction mainly targets access by foreign nationals, but the rest of Anthropic's AI lineup is still running as usual.
Commerce Department ordered takedown, Anthropic contests
This all started when Amazon flagged some security risks, leading the Commerce Department to give Anthropic just 90 minutes to take down the models.
Anthropic isn't thrilled with being singled out: they say other big AIs have similar issues and want any bans to be based on clear technical proof.
They're now talking with US officials, hoping for a fair solution.